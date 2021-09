The Panthers hosted non-conference foe Plattsburgh State on Tuesday afternoon. Middlebury’s Ethan Coomber scored the lone goal against the Cardinals.

Middlebury goalkeeper Ryan Grady secured two saves in net in Tuesday’s shutout.

With the win, Middlebury improves to 3-0 while the Cardinals fall to 2-2. Middlebury returns to action on Saturday hosting No. 11 Bowdoin at 12 p.m.