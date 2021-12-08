The two games between the Panthers and Cardinals went almost the exact same way on Wednesday night.

Women’s basketball got the earlier start, and the contest got off to a tightly contested start until Middlebury pulled away for an 81-60 decision in PSU’s Memorial Hall.

Midd improved to 6-3 with its second-straight victory, while the Cardinals fell to 3-6 following their fifth loss in a row.

Next up, Middlebury travels to Union on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. and Plattsburgh looks to end its slump at Clarkson on Monday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Middlebury men’s hoops scored an almost mirror victory, also pulling away for a 82-61 victory in the later game.

Alex Sobel led the way with a game-high 22 points as the Panthers captured their sixth win in a row and pushed their season mark to 8-2. Plattsburgh dropped to 1-8 and have lost seven consecutive games.

Middlebury puts the streak to the test hosting Skidmore on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., while Plattsburgh is back from the holiday break to face Clarkson on the road on Monday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m.