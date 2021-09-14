Middlebury Panthers football gears up for 2021 season

Middlebury football is making its return to the gridiron for the first time in two years. The Panthers open up the 2021 season on the road at Williams on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

Head Coach Bob Ritter is entering his 21st season at the helm of the Panthers program. Midd is also returning a handful of returners including the reigning NESCAC defensive and offensive players of the year.

The Panthers are thankful to be back together on the field and preparing for week one against the Ephs.

“It’s a blast. It took awhile to get back into a routine but once you’re in it, it brings you right back. The players are really excited” said Ritter.

Team captains Will Jernigan and Jack Pistorius expressed how appreciative the team is to be back.

“My biggest goal is just to come back and have success in my final season here. We’re geared up and ready to go this week especially” said Pistorius, the 2019 NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior quarterback Will Jernigan is back under center for the Panthers. The 2019 NESCAC Offensive Player of the Year is using his final year of eligibility.

“The biggest thing is just appreciating the fact that I get another year to play football as a senior and come back to college. That’s been the growth for me. Coach Ritter talks about you get to play, and want to play, and being privileged to play football and be on campus and be in school. So, for me the growth has been appreciating that” said Jernigan.

Middlebury opens up the 2021 season on the road at Williams on Saturday. The Panthers home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 against Bates. Opening kickoff is set for 1 p.m.