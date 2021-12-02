Middlebury women’s basketball dominates Eastern Nazarene

Everything was working for the Panthers in Wednesday’s blowout win against ENC.

Middlebury fell just shy of a triple-digit point total as it topped the Lions 98-58 for its second victory in as many days.

First-year standout guard Alexa Mustafaj posted a career-high 30 points , and five Panthers reached double-digit scoring in a dominant effort.

Midd improved to 4-2 this season, while Eastern Nazarene fell to 6-3.

Next up, the Panthers will take part in the Williams Tournament, starting with a matchup against Babson on Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.