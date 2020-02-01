Middlebury women’s basketball falls to Trinity (Conn.)

The Bantams used a strong second-half effort to hold of Middlebury in Pepin Gymnasium on Friday night.

Trinity capitalized on turnovers and a couple scoring runs to earn its sixth win in a row, 65-54 over the Panthers.

Both teams struggled to get going, and it took 2:37 before the first points were scored. Trinity ended up shooting 35.9% from the floor, and Middlebury barely topped that at 36.5%

Middlebury senior forward Maya Davis led all scorers with 14 points, despite only playing 17 minutes. Trinity senior Peace Kabari posted a strong showing with 13 points and 12 boards, along with three blocks.

The Bantams improved to 15-4 this season, and 4-1 in NESCAC play. Middlebury continued its struggles in conference play and fell to 1-5.

Midd stays at home to host Connecticut College on Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m.