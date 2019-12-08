Middlebury women’s hockey blanks Utica

The No. 2 Middlebury women’s hockey team upheld its unbeaten record with a dominant 4-0 win over Utica at Kenyon Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers improved to 5-0-2 with the win, while the Pioneers fell to 2-5-0.

Jenna Letterie ignited the offense for Middlebury, scoring two consecutive goals to start the game, both assisted by Madie Leidt.

The Panthers kept it going in the following periods with goals from Sidney Portner and Alexis Ryan.

Middlebury is back in action on January 7, 2020 when it hosts SUNY Potsdam at 4:00 p.m.