Middlebury women’s hockey preps for new slate

The wait is just about over for the Middlebury women’s hockey team.

As usual in the NESCAC, the season begins later than other Division III schools, and the team is anxious to get going, while also making sure not to look too far ahead.

“Our focus is for sure on this weekend, on Friday night. We’re definitely going to take it game by game, weekend by weekend,” senior goalie Lin Han said.

At the same time, the 2019 NESCAC runner-up knows what the ultimate goal is this year.

“We want that NESCAC title, and we want to work for that NCAA title as well,” Han said.

The Panthers haven’t won a national championship since a three-peat concluded in 2006. Recently, local rivals have had a stranglehold on the hardware with Plattsburgh (2014-17, 2019) and Norwich (2018) taking the last six championships.

Middlebury begins the new season with a weekend series on the road against conference rival Connecticut College starting on Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

“I actually like opening up on the road,” head coach Bill Mandigo said. “You’re away, you’re together, you’re on the bus, you’re in the hotel. There are no distractions for the kids.”