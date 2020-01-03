Middlebury women’s hoops cruises past St. John Fisher

Middlebury women’s basketball has been unstoppable. The Panthers entered Thursday’s contest at 8-1 overall.

Midd opened the new year with a 46-27 dominating win over the Cardinals.

A St. John Fisher freshman Harper Meade returned to the Green Mountain State after graduating from CVU last year. She notched six points and three rebounds.

Betsy Knox led all scorers with 22 points to go along with a dozen rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Middlebury (9-1) returns to the hardwood on Saturday with a 1:00 p.m. tipoff at the University of New England.