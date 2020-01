Middlebury women’s basketball hosted Hamilton on Saturday for a NESCAC matchup.

The Panthers sit in the middle of the conference standings. Hamilton is still searching for its first NESCAC win of the season.

Midd entered half leading the Continentals 34-29. Middlebury senior Kira Waldman led the Panthers with 21 points, and 12 rebounds.

Hamilton’s Kelcie Zarle led the Continentals with 18 points.

Midd begins a four-game road series. The Panthers will face WPI on Tuesday January 14th at 6 p.m.