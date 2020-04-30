Middlebury women’s lacrosse head coach Kate Livesay on her senior class

The Middlebury women’s lacrosse team didn’t have a chance to play more than three games due to COVID-19. The Panthers started the season off at a perfect 3-0 record. Entering the 2020 season Midd had five seniors on the roster.

The Middlebury Panthers were named NESCAC champions for the past two years, as well as national champions in 2019. Middlebury has been dominant on the field and were preparing for another successful season.

Head coach Kate Livesay spoke with Angelique Martinez about how she’s helping her team and specifically her seniors cope with the loss of the 2020 season. Watch the video above for more.