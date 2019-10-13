Middlebury women’s soccer blanks Colby

Panthers defeat Mules at Dragone Field

No. 2 nationally ranked Middlebury hosted NESCAC rival Colby for a match up on Saturday afternoon.

Middlebury scored first when Eliza Van Voorhis netted her first goal of the season for a 1-0 lead.

After 19 minutes the Panthers doubled its lead when Simone Ameer fired a shot towards the left post.

The Panthers took over at 3-0 when Olivia Miller finished on a corner kick.

The Panthers led 3-0 within the first 25 minutes of play.

Second-ranked Middlebury (10-0-1) returns to action next Saturday with an 11:00 a.m. home match against Trinity.

