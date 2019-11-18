Middlebury women’s soccer falls to Stevens in NCAA Regional final

Own goal pushes Ducks past Panthers

No. 18 Stevens cut the No. 9 Panthers’ tournament hopes short at South Street Field on Sunday afternoon.

Middlebury senior midfielder Olivia Miller (Laguna Beach, Calif./ St. Margaret’s Episcopal School) tied the game in the 67th minute, but an own goal in the 75th minute gave Stevens the eventual 2-1 victory.

The Panthers held a whopping 21-7 shot advantage, but Stevens sophomore goalie Izzy DiDario made 10 saves for her team in the win.

The loss snapped Middlebury’s 23-game home unbeaten streak dating back to the 2017 season, and the Panthers finished this year 14-3-3.

