Middlebury head coach Peter Kim reached his 200th career win in Saturday’s victory over Bowdoin.

His Panthers scored less than six minutes into the contest, and held on to the lead to earn a 2-1 decision over the Polar Bears and take home their first NESCAC victory of the season.

Middlebury (4-1-0) goes out of conference for its next contest, but stays home to host in-state foe Castleton on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m.