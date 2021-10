The Middlebury women’s soccer team improves to 7-3-1 with a 2-0 victory over NESCAC foe Bates.

The Panthers scored its first goal in the final five minutes of the first half. Rose Evans buried a shot sent over by Fanny Lodge.

The Panthers held a 15-4 shot advantage over the Bobcats in Saturday’s contest. Fanny Lodge scored Midd’s second and final goal in the tenth minute of the second half.

Middlebury hosts its final regular-season home game on Sunday facing No. 21 Tufts at 12 p.m.