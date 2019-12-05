Middlebury’s Erin Nicholas earns player of the year

Nicholas earns title for second year straight

The Middlebury field hockey team secured its third-straight NCAA National Championship title in November against Franklin & Marshall.

The Panthers are earning a few more accolades with the successful season.

Junior midfielder Erin Nicholas has been named the player of the year for the second-straight year.

Nicholas became the first NESCAC player to be named rookie of the year and then with back-to-back player of the year titles. She finished the season tied for leading the team with 29 points.

Erin ranked second with 11 goals and seven assists. She’s a major part of the Panthers success since joining the program.

