Nicholas caps off college field hockey career with another accolade

Middlebury field hockey standout Erin Nicholas has earned her third-straight NFHCA Player of the Year honor. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association selected Nicholas after her final year of collegiate field hockey.

Nicholas finished her career at Middlebury with 161 points racking in 65 goals and 31 assists. She led the NESCAC this season with 28 goals.

