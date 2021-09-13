Middlebury’s Erin Nicholas wins NESCAC player of the week honor

Middlebury field hockey returned to action last week, and Erin Nicholas picked up right where she left off.

The senior was named NESCAC player of the week after she helped the Panthers get off to a 3-0 start. Nicholas scored six goals and added two assists in the three-game stretch for a total of 14 points. She also eclipsed the career 100-point mark in Middlebury’s dominant season-opening win against in-state foe Castleton.

The top-ranked Panthers return to action hosting NESCAC rival Bowdoin on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon.