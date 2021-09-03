Mihale’s double-OT heroics carry UVM women’s soccer past LIU

The clutch moments are starting to become routine for UVM senior Alexa Mihale.

The midfielder netted her second golden goal of the season on Thursday night as Vermont took down LIU 2-1 in double overtime at Virtue Field.

UVM took an early lead on a nifty corner from native Vermonter and senior Natalie Durieux. The CVU product sent in a kick that went through the keepers mitts and into the back of the net less than four minutes into the contest.

LIU answered in the second half with a corner of its own, and senior forward Kendra Oldroyd was in perfect position to redirect the equalizing tally and eventually force overtime.

Vermont’s last two victories have come in extra time and the Cats improved to 3-1 this season, while the Sharks were left still searching for their first win at 0-1-2.

Next up, UVM goes back on the road to face Quinnipiac on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.