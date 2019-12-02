Mikaela Shiffrin claims 62nd World Cup win

The 2019 AUDI FIS Killington World Cup wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Mikaela Shiffrin has claimed the last three Killington Slalom titles by more than a second.

Shiffrin took home her 62nd World Cup title today by a dominant 2.29 seconds over second place skier Petra Vlhova. Shiffrin led by 1.13 seconds entering today’s second run after the first run in the morning.

Mikaela is undefeated in the Slalom run at Killington, she considers the hill home for her since attending Burke Mountain Academy.

The only American ahead of Shiffrin in the all-time World Cup wins is Lindsey Vonn with 82 total.

Shiffrin left Killington to participate in the Lake Louise FIS World Cup through next week.