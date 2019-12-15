Milton boys’ hockey breezes past South Burlington

Milton senior forward Nicholas Desouza tallied a natural hat-trick in a win over SBHS at Cairns Arena on Saturday.

Desouza netted the final two scores in a big second period as the Yellow Jackets turned a 5-0 run into a 6-2 win.

Forwards Christopher Lefebvre and Dustin Brunelle also picked up goals in a four-goal second period.

Milton improved to 2-0 this season, and South Burlington fell to 0-1.

Next up, MHS will play Burlington High School on Wednesday, December 18 and SBHS will kick off Beech Tournament action on the same day.