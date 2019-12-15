Milton boys’ hockey breezes past South Burlington

Sports

Desouza's big day propels Yellow Jackets to victory

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milton senior forward Nicholas Desouza tallied a natural hat-trick in a win over SBHS at Cairns Arena on Saturday.

Desouza netted the final two scores in a big second period as the Yellow Jackets turned a 5-0 run into a 6-2 win.

Forwards Christopher Lefebvre and Dustin Brunelle also picked up goals in a four-goal second period.

Milton improved to 2-0 this season, and South Burlington fell to 0-1.

Next up, MHS will play Burlington High School on Wednesday, December 18 and SBHS will kick off Beech Tournament action on the same day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports