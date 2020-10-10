Milton football falls to Seawolves

Sports

BHS/SBHS handles Yellowjackets on homecoming night

The Burlington/South Burlington co-op scored quickly and often in Friday night’s win against Milton.

Seawolves responded to Milton’s opening score in just 15 seconds, and scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns in a 19-second span to handle the Yellowjackets 34-18.

Milton fell to 1-4 following the loss, while the Seawolves picked up their second win in a row and improved to 3-1.

Next up, MHS hosts Colchester on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. and BHS/SBHS travels to Essex for a 5 p.m. contest on the same day.

