Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told minor-league teams on Tuesday that they will pay minor-leaguers $400 per week through May 31.

Manfred said he still expects the minor-league season to resume this season, but he has no idea when.

The Vermont Lake Monsters are scheduled to open its season on June 18th 2020. The Monsters open up the 2020 campaign with a six-game homestand at Centennial field.