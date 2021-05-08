Missisquoi baseball skids past Milton

Thunderbirds hang on to take down Yellow Jackets

The Missisquoi Thunderbirds faced fellow div. II squad Milton on Saturday morning for a doubleheader. The game was scoreless through the first three innings.

Missisquoi took an early 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. By the top of the sixth, the Thunderbirds were ahead 7-3.

Ultimately, MVU defeated Milton 7-6. Watch the video above to catch up on highlights.

Next up for Milton, the Yellow Jackets face Mt. Abraham on the road on Tuesday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. Missisquoi welcomes Spaulding on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.