MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

April 15th is Jackie Robinson Day which is annually celebrated by the entire MLB.

Although baseball isn’t happening due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, fans and major league players are still honoring No. 42.

Jackie Robinson was the first African American player to integrate the major leagues in 1947 as a member of the then- Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson changed the game of baseball forever.

Every year MLB players, umpires, and coaches wear the No. 42 to honor Robinson’s legacy. Although the league couldn’t celebrate Jackie in 2020 with any on-field ceremonies, multiple MLB players took to social media to share their appreciation.