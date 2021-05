The Mt. Mansfield Cougars limited Burlington to just two goals in Tuesday’s game. The Cougars opened up a 4-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Burlington’s Rowen Clarke put the Seahorses on the board. At the half, MMU led 6-1 over Burlington.

The Cougars ultimately defeated Burlington 10-2. Next for MMU, the Cougars hit the road to face Middlebury on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Burlington is scheduled for an away game at Essex on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.