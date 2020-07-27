MMU football coach Nick Michaud cautiously optimistic for fall season

Optimism is a little easier to come by when you coach high school sports in Vermont.

“We’re so small and we’re doing so good.” second-year Mt. Mansfield football head coach Nick Michaud said. “It seems promising at this point, because we still have plenty of time to figure it out.”

Since early June when more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines were put in place throughout the state, Michaud has been organizing group workouts with his team of about 30 MMU football players.

“We’ve been doing skills and drills and conditioning, and we’ve had a strong turnout,” Michaud said. “I think the kids are anxious to get back to regular life and sports in general.”

The team practices four times a week for an hour and 15 minutes, and Michaud makes sure to stress the importance of being responsible in this climate.

“If anybody feels under the weather, don’t even come. We want you to stay home and be well-rested,” Michaud said. “We’re getting the opportunity to do these voluntary workouts, and they just need to understand they have to pull some of the weight, too.”

Michaud also added that the team has embraced safety measures such as keeping distance as much as possible and wiping down equipment every practice.

The Vermont fall season is set to officially begin on the first day of school, and the regular season schedule will be adjusted accordingly. Currently, Mt. Mansfield’s first day of school is August 31.