MMU girls’ basketball recaps successful season

The MMU Cougars girls’ basketball team 2019-20 season ended at the final four. Unfortunately, due to health and safety concerns all high school sports came to a screeching halt.

Mount Mansfield was the No. three seed planning on facing Essex in the semifinals at Patrick Gym. But, the Cougars still finished as champions.

Head coach Mark Pfaff shared how his team worked their way to such a successful season.

“They made a big commitment over the summer and just took it to another level. They had a 16 and 5 record and at one point we were 2 and 4 and they won 14 out of their last 15 games. They got the third seed and advanced to the final four. We were certainty disappointed to not play at Patrick Gym but, I think our message all year long is to worry about the things you can control” said Pfaff.

Four student-athletes, Sophia Farrell, Abigail Rogers, Caitlyn Luitjens, and Jada Diamond all shared their thoughts on MMU’s successful season in the video above.