MMU girls’ basketball shuts down Colchester in regular season finale

A stingy second half effort propelled the Cougars to a dominant win on Thursday night.

Mt. Mansfield went into the break with a commanding ten-point lead, but the team’s lockdown defense held Colchester to only nine points in the second half, and the Cougars closed the regular season with a 51-24 victory.

MMU finished the regular season with a 7-2 record, and will likely earn a first-round by as a top-four seed in division one. Colchester fell to 3-6 to close the campaign, and will await the announcement of VPA pairings to find out its matchup when the playoffs begin.