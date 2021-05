The MMU girls’ lacrosse team defeated Burlington on Tuesday 18-6. The BHS Seahorses scored first, but MMU took control in the second half.

The Mt. Mansfield Cougars return to action on Thursday on the road at CVU. With today’s win, the Cougars improve to 1-3.

Next up for Burlington, the Seahorses host CVU on Friday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights.