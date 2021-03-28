Montpelier boys’ basketball caps off undefeated season with D2 crown

Solons capture first championship since 2005

Both Montpelier and North Country entered the division II title game undefeated. The Solons were the number two seed facing the top-ranked NCU Falcons.

After the first quarter, North Country held a 20-12 lead over Montpelier. But, the second quarter belonged to the Solons. Montpelier led 32-29 at the half.

Solons senior Leo Riby-Williams scored his 1000th point in his high school career during the championship.

Montpelier ultimately defeated North Country 65-57 to capture its first state championship since 2005.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from the D2 final in Barre.

