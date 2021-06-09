Montpelier boys’ lacrosse claims D3 title, first championship since 2000

Solons capture first championship since 2000

The div. III boys’ lacrosse title game made its return for the first time since 2017. It was a battle between the top two seeds in the division.

Green Mountain Valley opened up a 4-2 lead over the Solons at the end of the first quarter. In the third quarter, Montpelier took a 7-6 advantage over the Gumbies. Ultimately, Montpelier won 8-6 over GMVS.

The Solons claimed its first lacrosse state title since 2000. Sina Fallahi led the Solons in Wednesday’s victory with four goals. Goalie Winslow Monde recorded eight saves.

