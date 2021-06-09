Montpelier boys’ lacrosse claims D3 title, first championship since 2000

The div. III boys’ lacrosse title game made its return for the first time since 2017. It was a battle between the top two seeds in the division.

Related Content CVU boys’ lax advances to 8th consecutive D1 championship game

Green Mountain Valley opened up a 4-2 lead over the Solons at the end of the first quarter. In the third quarter, Montpelier took a 7-6 advantage over the Gumbies. Ultimately, Montpelier won 8-6 over GMVS.

The Solons claimed its first lacrosse state title since 2000. Sina Fallahi led the Solons in Wednesday’s victory with four goals. Goalie Winslow Monde recorded eight saves.