Montpelier boys’ soccer pulls off upset to claim D2 crown

No. 1 Milton sitting at a perfect 11-0 this season faced No. 6 Montpelier in the Vermont div. II state title game on Saturday.

The Milton Yellow Jackets opened up an early 1-0 lead with a goal by Zack Logan eight minutes in.

Midway through the first half Montpelier was awarded a penalty kick. Ben Collier took the shot but Milton keeper Braeden Caragher made the diving save.

Before halftime Montpelier’s Brooks Duprey notted a goal for the solons to tie the game up 1-1.

The score remained 1-1 with one minute left in regulation. Montpelier’s senior captain Leo Riby-Williams soared in to score the game winner off a cross from Quinn Mills.

Montpelier boys soccer has claimed its second state title and first since 1996.

The Solons won it 2-1 over the Milton Yellow Jackets.