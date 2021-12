Montpelier secured a 57-26 victory over the Winooski Spartans on Saturday. The Solons opened up with a 28-12 advantage over Winooski at the half.

With the win, Montpelier improves to 1-0 while Winooski falls to 0-1.

The Solons return to action on Tuesday on the road at Harwood. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Next up for Winooski the Spartans head to Northfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m.