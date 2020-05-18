More delays coming to Thunder Road

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Thunder Road opening day.

The RV Memorial Day Classic, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24, has been postponed due to ongoing health and safety regulations related to COVID-19.

According to the release:

“While the state of Vermont has gradually been reopening in recent weeks, large gatherings for non-essential businesses and events remain prohibited by the recently-extended Stay Home, Stay Safe order. The current restrictions would limit the number of teams that could race in the event and would also prevent fans from attending.”

Thunder Road officials will announce make-up dates for this race and the also-postponed Community Bank N.A. 150 when they get a clearer picture about when racing can begin.

As of right now, it looks like Capital City Auto Mart Night will kick off the season on Friday, June 12 but that is also subject to change.