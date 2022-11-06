The Moriah Vikings would dominate on both sides of the ball, as they shut out Ticonderoga 39-0 in the Class “D” Football Section 7 Championship Game.

They would have a 22 point lead at halftime, thanks to a couple key turnovers late in the second quarter.

They would tack on a couple more scores in the second half to pull away for the commanding win.

The vikings will now play at Arlington high school, on Friday, November 18th, in the New York State Tournament.

Highlights from the win, in the video above.