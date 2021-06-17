Mountaineers fall behind early, rally for third-straight win

Vermont shut things down after the first inning and took care of the Muskrats on Thursday night.

Winnipesaukee took an early 2-0 lead behind a first-inning two-run home run from Cole Johnson, but the ‘Neers didn’t allow another run and rallied to a 7-2 decision and a third-straight victory.

The Mountaineers responded when Matt Oldham sent a solo blast over the right field fence, and Vermont scored another three runs in the following inning to take a lead that it never surrendered.

The victory pushed Vermont to 5-4 as the team pushes its record above .500 for the first time this season. The Mountaineers are back at it on Friday, June 18 when they go on the road against North Adams for a 7 p.m. start time.