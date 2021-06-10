Mountaineers take down Nighthawks in first rivalry meeting of 2021 season

Vermont snapped its two-game losing skid on Thursday night with a comeback win over Upper Valley.

The Upper Valley Nighthawks opened up a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Mountaineers answered in the bottom of the first with a single run of their own. Tommy Courtney scored from third as the Mountaineers recorded a steal to second base.

Ronald Evans notched a two run homer in the fourth inning to give the Nighthawks a 6-1 lead over the Mountaineers. In the fifth inning, Kyle Novak scored from third base on a wild pitch.

From then on, Vermont began its comeback in the sixth inning. The Mountaineers rallied nine runs in three innings to ultimately defeat Upper Valley 10-7.

Vermont returns to action on Friday, June 11 on the road at Winnipesaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Mountaineers return to Montpelier on Monday, June 14 hosting Winnipesaukee at 6:30 p.m.