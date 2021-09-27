Mt. Abraham field hockey takes down Champlain Valley

The three-time division three field hockey state champions secured a 2-1 victory over Champlain Valley on Monday afternoon.

Mt. Abraham’s Olivia Campbell put the Eagles on the board just four minutes into play. Mt. Abe held a 1-0 lead into the second quarter. Champlain Valley’s Ava Bartlett tied the game up 1-1 off a corner.

With four minutes remaining on the clock in the first half, Mt. Abraham senior captain Ava Konczal scored the game winner on a rebound off the CVU goalkeeper’s pads. The Eagles secured a 2-1 victory over the div. I runner-up.

The Eagles improve to 5-1 overall, while Champlain Valley falls to 3-3. Mt. Abraham returns to action on Wednesday hosting Rice Memorial at 4 p.m. The Redhawks continue the season on the road at Rice Memorial on Friday, October 1 at 4 p.m.