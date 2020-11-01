Mt. Abraham wins D2 championship with shootout win over Burr and Burton

No. 2 Burr and Burton faced top seed Mt. Abraham Saturday morning in the div. II state title game.

Heading into the second half of Saturday’s game the score remained 0-0. At the start of the third quarter Mt. Abraham’s Madison Gile had a wide open shot off a corner sequence and put the Eagles on the board 1-0.

With two minutes left in the third quarter, Burr and Burton is awarded a penalty corner. On the corner Katie Crabtree sent out the ball to Abby Farrington who ripped a shot on the cage, Crabtree tapped in the ball to score. The game was tied 1-1.

At the end of regulation the game remained 1-1. Overtime ensued and a second-overtime was also needed. After two scoreless overtimes the winner of the div. II title came down to a shootout.

Burr and Burton and Mt. Abraham were both awarded five shots from five different players. The player had 10 seconds to score while playing one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

After each team attempted to score twice and were unsuccessful, Burr and Burton’s Emma Hall reverse chipped a goal past the Mt. Abe keeper.

Following another missed BBA chance Mt. Abraham’s Ava Konczal moved outside and scored.

The Bulldogs had one more shot but the Eagles keeper Maddie Donaldson cleared the chance.

Mount Abraham won the D2 state title in a 2-1 shootout.