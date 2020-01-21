Mt. Mansfield boys’ basketball holds off Colchester

Cougars get second win in a row

MMU finally strung a couple wins together in a win against Colchester on Monday night.

The Cougars used a big fourth quarter to pull past the Lakers in a 53-40 win.

Mt. Mansfield senior forward Connor Philbrick exploded in the second half for the first six points of the third quarter. Philbrick finished with 19 points in the victory.

Colchester fell to 3-8 with the loss, and MMU’s second-straight win pushed them back to .500 at 4-4.

Next up, Mt. Mansfield hosts Spaulding on Thursday, January 23 at 7 p.m. CHS will try to snap a four-game skid at South Burlington on the same day at 7:30 p.m.