Cougars get their first win of the season

MMU emphatically snapped a three-game losing streak on its home field Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars totaled more than twice as many runs as in their last three games combined in a dominant 21-4 win over Burlington.

Mt. Mansfield improved to 1-3 this season, and the team will try and keep the momentum alive as the homestand continues against CVU on Tuesday, Apr. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Burlington hosts St. Johnsbury on Monday, Apr. 27 at 4:30 p.m.