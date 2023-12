Saranac, NY – Saranac high school would once again host the Muggsy Tip Off Classic for both boy’s and girl’s high school basketball.

The tournament would see Saranac Lake of Section 7, playing Section 10’s, Massena.

The Red Raiders would get the win in the boy’s championship game, while Bailee Lafountain would pace the Cougars in the girl’s game.

Highlights and updates from both final contests, in the video above.