Multiple teams out of girls’ hoops title games on Saturday due to COVID-19

The Danville basketball team won’t compete in the division four title game on Saturday at Barre Auditorium. Danville was scheduled to face the No. 2 seed Proctor and had to forfeit.

Danville was forced to forfeit due to a situation with COVID-19 within the team. Danville principal David Schilling sent out a press release explaining the difficult decision.

“Due to COVID-19 within our Varsity Girls Basketball Team, Danville School regrets to inform the

community that we must withdraw from the Division IV Championship on Saturday. We made

this determination based on information we received on Thursday, March 25th, at 3:45 PM.” said Schilling.

Schilling added, “We remain tremendously proud of our team for their many accomplishments this season, and salute their teamwork, athleticism and perseverance on and off the court. Danville had a phenomenal season, and we will certainly miss the leadership of seniors Carlie Beliveau and

Autumn Larocque.”

A second team was also hit with the same news two days before championship Saturday. In division I, the Rice Green Knights cannot play in the title game against No. 4 BFA St. Albans. Rice’s team has been exposed to COVID-19 as well.

The VPA will be providing an update on both games and the status of the championships on Friday.

Just a day earlier, the division I girls’ hockey title game was canceled at the same time it was supposed to begin. The top-seeded Essex Hornets were scheduled to face the #2 seed Burlington/Colchester Sealakers at Leddy Park. The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to the Sealakers dealing with an ongoing COVID situation within the team.

Following the cancellation of the D1 title game, the Essex Hornets were deemed D1 champions the following day through an email sent out by VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson. It’s likely the same situation will happen for the remaining teams in D4 and D1 girls’ basketball, Proctor and BFA St. Albans.