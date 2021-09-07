Nagy, Nacho power UVM men’s soccer past Princeton

The Catamounts were just as locked-in at home on Tuesday as they have been on the road.

UVM once again came away with a clean sheet, and second-half goals from Alex Nagy and Nacho Lerech sealed a 2-0 win against Princeton at Virtue Field.

“That cheering is a special feeling at Virtue,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “Whether it’s a move at midfield or it’s Nacho and Nagy scoring a wonder goal, hearing those fans is special and you can’t replace it.”

Vermont has now gone four consecutive games without conceding a goal as it improved to a still-perfect 4-0 to start the season.

“We know we’ve got a special, special team this year and we’re just trying to make the most of it so far,” UVM senior midfielder Alex Nagy said.

Nagy’s eventual game-winner came early in the second half, when he corralled a pass from Joe Morrison to put a left-foot strike into the back of the net.

Vermont graduate student Nacho Lerech drew a penalty shot late in the second half, and converted on the PK himself to put the game away.

UVM goes right back on the road for a two-game set starting with UMass on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.