Nagy, Nacho power UVM men’s soccer past Princeton

Sports

Cats' shutout streak continues in home opener

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Catamounts were just as locked-in at home on Tuesday as they have been on the road.

UVM once again came away with a clean sheet, and second-half goals from Alex Nagy and Nacho Lerech sealed a 2-0 win against Princeton at Virtue Field.

“That cheering is a special feeling at Virtue,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “Whether it’s a move at midfield or it’s Nacho and Nagy scoring a wonder goal, hearing those fans is special and you can’t replace it.”

Vermont has now gone four consecutive games without conceding a goal as it improved to a still-perfect 4-0 to start the season.

“We know we’ve got a special, special team this year and we’re just trying to make the most of it so far,” UVM senior midfielder Alex Nagy said.

Nagy’s eventual game-winner came early in the second half, when he corralled a pass from Joe Morrison to put a left-foot strike into the back of the net.

Vermont graduate student Nacho Lerech drew a penalty shot late in the second half, and converted on the PK himself to put the game away.

UVM goes right back on the road for a two-game set starting with UMass on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending