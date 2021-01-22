National recognition on the line as Vermont women’s hockey takes on Boston College

UVM women’s hockey is just outside this week’s USCHO.com top ten, so a lot is riding on the Cats’ performance against Boston College this weekend.

Beyond that, success against Boston College would say a lot about how legitimate this Vermont team is, considering UVM women’s hockey has failed to take down BC since 2009. All time, the Catamounts have a staggering 3-49-4 record against the Eagles.

This season, UVM is off to one of its hottest starts in program history, and the team comes into Sunday’s contest winners of its last four. Meanwhile, BC has won its last five games, and also did not have to sit out last weekend, so momentum looks to be trending more toward the Eagles.

The two-game series gets a later start than the traditional Hockey East back-to-back. The puck drops for game one on Sunday, January 24 at 7 p.m. in Chestnut Hill.