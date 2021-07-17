NBA rising star Cole Anthony hosts clinic with Rise to the Top VT

It’s not often NBA players come through Vermont, but Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is back for the second year in a row.

The 2020 first-round pick hosted a basketball clinic with Rise to the Top VT, and helped local hoopers ranging from third grade all the way to college age at the RTT facility in Williston.

“It’s been awesome to get out to a place like this,” Anthony said. “I just love kids. I really love working with them. They’re the future, and I want to do my part to help.”

Anthony is coming off a rookie season where he averaged 12.9 points per game, fifth among all first-year players. He also started 34 of the 47 games he played with the Magic.

“It’s great to learn from someone who can play at the next level,” said 14-year-old Milton, Vt. native Benjamin Godin. “At such a young age, [Anthony] has accomplished so much. He’s kind of like an idol.”

Anthony hosted the same type of clinic last year, before he made his NBA debut. Now with a year under his belt, he’s still giving the same advice to young players.

“Work hard every single day,” Anthony said. “The results are going to show at some point.”