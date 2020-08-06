NCAA’s Division III Fall Championships Canceled

On Wednesday the Division III Presidents Council announced that all fall championships would be canceled.

“With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Our local D3 schools Norwich, Castleton, Plattsburgh State, Middlebury, and Lyndon all either canceled or postponed fall athletics prior to the NCAA’s announcement on Wednesday.

