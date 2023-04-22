Beekmantown, NY – It was a night of firsts for the Northeastern Clinton, and Beekmantown flag football teams, as they debuted their programs against each other.

Not only was it their first ever games, but it was also the first win for Northeastern Clinton Cougars football, seeing that they have never had a boy’s tackle program. Which also meant the first ever touchdown pass, from Bailee LaFountain, and the first ever touchdown catch, from Desiree Dubois.

They would connect on two separate touchdown passes, to build a 13-0 NCCS lead, in the first half.

A large part of the second half would see defense take over, with interceptions from both teams, keeping Northeastern Clinton from extending their lead, yet denying the Eagles from getting on the scoreboard.

LaBarge, Dubois with first interceptions in program history, keeping the game low scoring

Beekmantown would have one touchdown taken back, but would eventually get it back with Peyton Parliament and Grace McCasland doing the honors.

That would be the last score of the game, allowing NCCS to win the inaugural game.

Full highlights from the game, in the video at the top of the story. And hear from the winners, Desiree & Bailee in the video below.