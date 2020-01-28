Ndayishimiye hits 1K, Rice boys’ hoops tops St. Johnsbury

Green Knights keep rolling against Hilltoppers

The star junior propelled his Green Knights to victory on a milestone night against St. Johnsbury.

Michel Ndayishimiye put up 35 points as he hit 1,000 for his career and Rice Memorial got a 72-60 win on Monday night.

“It’s a really special moment, and it just shows how hard I’ve been working,” Ndayishimiye said after the win.

Ndayishimiye’s performance outshadowed an impressive night from St. J senior Logan Wendell, who dropped 32 in the loss.

RMHS has only dropped one game this season, and they’ll look to keep rolling against Colchester at home on Thursday, January 30 at 7 p.m.

*Please note: Graphic is incorrect, Rice won 72-60*

