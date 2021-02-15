NE10, conference of St. Michael’s college supports return of spring sports competition

The NE10 Presidents formally approved policies and protocols that support the start of NE10 competition this spring.

The NE10 plans to sponsor regular-season and postseason play in baseball, lacrosse, softball, and tennis along with Conference championship-only events in men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.

“The outcome of today’s Council of Presidents meeting is a positive and critical step toward the NE10’s return to competition this spring,” said NE10 Council of Presidents Chair Kim Mooney of Franklin Pierce University. “On behalf of the NE10 presidents, I want to extend my gratitude to the administrators and health professionals within the Conference for the countless hours they have devoted to developing policies and protocols on each campus that seek to keep our campus communities and our students healthy and safe. To our student-athletes, we thank you for your patience and your adherence to campus policies. With NE10 competition now just a month away, we urge continued vigilance as we look forward to returning our athletes to the playing field.”

Spring sports competition is slated to begin mid-march. Full schedules for spring sports will be shared as soon as they are finalized by the conference.

You can find the full release from the NE10 here.